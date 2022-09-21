The Prince and Princess of Wales along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022.

Headlines were made when Prince William and Princess Catherine were joined by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes to the Queen left by well-wishers.

The surprise appearance marked the first time since the funeral of Prince Philip that the brothers were seen in public following reports of a royal rift.

While the brothers and their spouses coming together seemed to demonstrate a rare show of unity following the Queen’s death, a royal insider claims the tension between the couples was far thicker than it may have appeared.

While Kensington Palace issued a statement indicating that William had invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate, another source claimed that security wasn’t expecting both couples to be there.

“It was awkward. Both couples found it hard,” a source told People. “They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen.”

James Whatling / MEGA [Photo via Mega Agency]

READ MORE: William, Kate, Harry & Meghan Reunite To View Tributes To The Queen

Previously, a source told People that William felt it was important that the couples come together publicly because it “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

A source close to King Charles added, “You’d think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially. Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process.”

According to the source, the Queen would have wanted the brothers to bury the hatchet. “She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn’t hold grudges,” the source said. “Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy.”