Get ready for more drama and more over-the-top opulence as Netflix shares a first look at the upcoming third season of “Bling Empire”.

As fans of the hit reality show already know, “Bling Empire” follows the exploits of a group of ridiculously wealthy Asian-Americans living large in Los Angeles.

The new trailer teases even more drama than usual — to say nothing of a “Selling Sunset” crossover cameo appearance from Chrishell Stause.

Netflix

“The drama (and laughter!) picks up right where we last left L.A.’s fabulous & (mostly) wealthy Bling-ers… with Anna receiving a shocking visit from someone from the past,” notes Netflix’s synopsis of the new season.

“Kane books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career,” the synopsis continues. “Christine takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week and helps him rekindle an old romance. Is Kim relieved or jealous? Meanwhile, nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna — how can they bring peace?”

The new season of “Bling Empire” debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 5.