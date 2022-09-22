Khloé Kardashian just introduced her baby boy to the world.

It was revealed in August that Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson had welcomed baby no. 2 via surrogacy.

They also share daughter True, 4.

Kardashian saved the first look of her adorable son for the season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians” on Thursday.

The episode followed the difficult moment Kardashian found out that Thompson had cheated on her once again, this time with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nichols had given birth to Thompson’s child despite him starting the surrogacy process to have his second baby with Kardashian.

Kardashian shared on the episode, “Ever since December it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy.

“It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” she added, while beaming as she held on to her baby son.

In a recent interview with Elle, Kardashian opened up about being a mom of two.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she gushed.

“I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift,” she continued. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”