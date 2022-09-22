Kanye West insisted “men’s voices matter” as he spoke about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian in a new interview with “Good Morning America”.

The rapper said of Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him in February 2021, “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

The pair share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, together.

He insisted of parenting, “I do have a voice but I had to fight for it,” talking about wanting his children to attend Donda Academy; a school in California he started as a tribute to his late mom.

Ye said, “As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating.

“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

The musician went on, “I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

Elsewhere in the candid interview, Ye opened up about his collaborations with the Gap and Adidas. He recently announced he was parting ways with Gap, with him also airing out a feud with Adidas over creative control of the recent Yeezy Day launch.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap,” he said.

“That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for Yeezy Gap to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the Gap could be.

“It’s time for me to make my own thing.”

West also spoke about his controversial 2020 run for president, telling “GMA” that he “absolutely” plans to run again, but did not specify when.

“That time wasn’t in God’s time,” he said.