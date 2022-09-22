Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Guildhall Windsor to thank volunteers and staff that worked on the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got back to work Thursday as the royals continue a period of mourning following the Queen’s funeral.

The late monarch was laid to rest on Monday in an emotional service televised around the world.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, still wearing black to pay tribute to the Queen, headed to the Windsor Guildhall in their first engagement since the funeral to thank volunteers and staff who helped support crowds on the day, the BBC reported.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Guildhall Windsor to thank volunteers and staff that worked on the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Prince William Says The Queen ‘Would Have Been Delighted’ To Hear About His Latest Earthshot Prize Event In Heartfelt Speech

Kate said it was “amazing” how many people turned out to see the Queen’s hearse make its way to Windsor Castle, where her coffin was taken so she could be with her late husband Prince Philip.

Prince William asked staff: “How difficult was Monday? How challenging was it?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales meet staff at Windsor Castle, U.K. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Handwritten Messages From Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Set On Top Of Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin

He later added: “It’s been a busy few days but you guys have been doing long hours as well, so thank you so much.”

Kate questioned how many people were actually from Windsor, with them saying that people had travelled in from all over the world to be there.

She responded: “It’s amazing how many people wanted to come and pay their respects.”

“The spotlight was on Windsor and it looked incredible so well done,” the Princess of Wales insisted of how many floral tributes had been left and how they’d been organized.