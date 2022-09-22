Johnny Depp is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich.

Rich represented Depp in his U.K. libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun, which he ended up losing back in 2020.

An insider told Us Weekly of the pair, “Their chemistry is off the charts,” adding: “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Rich wasn’t representing Depp in his recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won, but she was in the Virginia courtroom to show her “support” at the time.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” the source told the publication, adding that the pair would “discreetly” meet up in hotels during the early stages of their relationship.

READ MORE: Kate Moss Admits Johnny Depp Once Pulled Diamonds Out Of ‘The Crack Of His A***’ To Give To Her

The source claimed Rich was married when she and Depp first met, but her and her ex, whom she shares two kids with, are now getting a divorce.

Attorney Joelle Rich hugs attorney Camille Vasquez, back to camera. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool/CP Images)

Camille Vasquez famously represented Depp in his most recent case, with her slamming “sexist” rumours romantically linking the pair at the time.

Vasquez told People back in June, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job.

“It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she added.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”