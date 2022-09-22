Sporty Spice is opening up about her experience with body image issues.

Appearing this week on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, Melanie C revealed how a comment from a financier of the Spice Girls led to her developing an eating disorder.

“He was the financial backer of the original managers and he commented on the size of my thighs which was something that really shook me,” she said of the incident, early in the Spice Girls’ career.

She explained that having gone to a performing arts college, she had encountered that sort of thing, noting, “Body image was an issue there.”

But Mel C said, “There were girls with eating disorders that I had been witness to. But it never affected me personally.”

Recalling that she had put on “a little bit of weight” in her teens, it was not actually “something that bothered” her.

“But someone actually commenting on the way I looked when I was going into a career was, because so much of it is about how you look, really affected me,” Mel said of the comment from the financier.

She also said that the comment was made in front of the other girl group members, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner.

Mel C previously opened up about having an eating disorder during an appearance on the “How to Fail with Elizabeth Day” podcast.

“I started eliminating food groups and was very restrictive with my eating alongside doing more and more exercise, to the point of it, becoming extremely obsessive,” she said at the time. “And that went on for years. I mean, that went on throughout the bulk of that time. I wasn’t eating enough, I lost so much weight. I did become anorexic.”

Things got extreme enough that her period stopped.

“I always wanted to be a mum. And here I was unable to control this thing that could have jeopardized my fertility. But it was such a compulsion. I couldn’t stop it,” she said.