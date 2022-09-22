Lori Loughlin’s post-jail career is kicking off.

On Thursday, it was announced that the “Full House” alum will star in Great American Family’s upcoming TV movie “Fall Into Winter”, Variety reported.

It will be Loughlin’s first major starring role since her 2019 arrest and subsequent two-month stint in prison for her part in the highly publicized college admissions scandal.

She made her return to acting in December 2020 with a role in the “When Hope Calls” Christmas special on the Great American Family network.

Loughlin’s former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber also both have upcoming holiday films on the network, for which Bure also serves as an executive.

In “Fall Into Winter”, Loughlin is set to play Keely, whose brother shocks her by selling half of their family’s candy store to her nemesis, Brooks. The two soon discover that there is more to their differences than meets the eye.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

He added, “She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened. At the end of the day, she represents all that is positive about entertainment, and has had a stellar career — not only on screen, but also the way she’s conducted herself personally, in terms of being someone who has a track record of doing the right thing in the world at large, aside from whatever happened. I don’t know the details. She’s beloved and for good reason. We’re very proud of our association with her and we want to make her part of the fabric.”

“Fall Into Winter” is scheduled to premiere in January 2023.