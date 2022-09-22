Nicola Peltz Beckham speaks in further detail about those Victoria Beckham feud rumours in a new interview with Grazia USA.

Peltz, who wed Brooklyn Beckham on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida, has been rumoured to have had a falling out with her husband’s mom. However, she insists that’s not the case.

The rumour mill started when Peltz wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown on her wedding day instead of picking one of her mother-in-law’s designs.

The actress tells the magazine, “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

Peltz explains how her close friend, the stylist Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia, were helping design the gown: “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.

“So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

She continues, “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Brooklyn Beckham says of his wife’s name being splashed across headlines, “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever.

“When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 per cent and we just move on together.”

Peltz admits, “It’s a shame when there’s not more love, especially on the internet.

“I don’t understand the whole hating on other people’s Instagrams, but to each their own, I guess. I think it’s really about surrounding yourself with really good people. I feel really lucky to have a good support system.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Peltz talks about the lovebirds’ plans to have a big family.

“Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him,” she tells the mag. “I love that he says that. I’m so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good as a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”