Pierce Brosnan may have an acting career spanning decades, but it’s not an industry he wants his kids to get into.

Pierce is joined by his sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new interview with GQ. The actor shares the boys with his second wife, Keely Shaye Smith, whom he married in 2001.

The magazine speaks to the trio at their house in Malibu, with Dylan and Paris sharing what it was like growing up with a famous father.

Dylan admits a few years ago he had some of his closest friends come to his home for his 21st birthday party, but they had no clue Pierce was his dad.

Dylan laughs, “I don’t tell anybody that, under any circumstances.”

He admits of his father getting a lot of attention, “I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up, because people would come up to him in the street, and he’s like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a really long time.”

Dylan and Paris spent time on their father’s sets when they were younger, with Dylan recalling how they explored the ice palace from the 2002 James Bond flick “Die Another Day”.

The pair have even worked behind the scenes on Pierce’s films. However, the star insists it’s not an industry he wants them working in.

“Just because it’s f**king hard work,” he admits. “It’s a cross to bear. You’re constructing and destroying yourself.”

Pierce, who is now starring in his first comic book movie, “Black Adam”, is of course asked who should replace Daniel Craig in the upcoming “Bond” flicks.

However, he shrugs: “Who should do it? I don’t care.”

Pierce goes on, “It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well… I saw the last one… and I saw ‘Skyfall’. I love ‘Skyfall’. I’m not too sure about the last one [‘No Time to Die’].”

“Daniel always gives of his heart,” he adds. “Very courageous, very strong. But…” without finishing the sentence.

Read the full story “Meet the Brosnan Boys” by Alex Pappademas in GQ’s October issue and on GQ.com.