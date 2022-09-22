Charlize Theron‘s mind isn’t on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and shares that she’s not sure she’s interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment.

“During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me,” she shares. “It was just a deep dive into a relationship. And I was just like, I don’t know if I wanna.…I just feel so out of practice.”

Theron previously spoke to ET in April 2019 about where she stands when it comes to dating. “I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” she said. “I’m shockingly available.”

Theron added that she’s “made it very clear” that she’s single.

The “Monster” actress publicly dated Stuart Townsend, whom she met on the set of the 2002 film, “Trapped”, until they split in 2010. She later dated Sean Penn from December 2013 and to 2015.

Theron is mom of two children, Jackson, 10, and August, 8, and tells Harper’s Bazaar that her most important job is being a parent.

“When my kids say, ‘Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,’ nothing gets close to that,” she gushes. “I don’t ever need them to be like, ‘Oh, you’re in that movie.’ I am still carrying such a grudge that there’s a mom in our circle who makes French toast that my kid raves about. And she’s given me the recipe and I’ve tried it. And every time I make it, my kid is like, ‘No, Aunt Nicole’s is better.’ And I’m like, motherf**ker. I am way more driven by that stuff.”

Theron says it’s most important that she instills a strong work ethic into her children. “I think that’s more important than fame or anything like that,” she explains. “I saw my mom work hard, and I remember just my whole life thinking, nothing is going to get handed. You have to work harder than anybody else in the room.”

“I didn’t grow up in America,” Theron shares of her South African upbringing. “So I always find myself kind of trying to keep my head above water with the school system and exams, because it’s not familiar to me. My education was just so different than what my kids are having in America. And so there are a lot of bells and whistles that come with being a parent that I didn’t grow up with.”

Theron – who has been working in Hollywood for decades – also speaks to Harper’s Bazaar, hitting newsstands Oct. 4, about one shocking thing that annoyed her for years about the industry.

“Having absolutely no control over what you’re wearing is a big one that really f***ing annoyed me for years,” she says. “Having some guy make you have a fitting almost in front of them—stuff like that, it’s really belittling.”

“When I started, there was no conversation around it,” she continues. “It was like, ‘This is what you’re wearing.’ And I remember one movie in particular, this male director who just kept bringing me in, fitting after fitting after fitting after… And it was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality and how f****able they could make me in the movie. And when I started out, that was just kind of the norm.”

