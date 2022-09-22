The world keeps churning but the relationship between JP Saxe and Julia Michaels appears to have come to an end.

“If the World Was Ending” collaborators Saxe and Michaels have reportedly split after three years of dating, according to People. The news comes after both singers posted snippets of what appeared to be breakup songs.

“When you think of me / Are you setting fire to every memory? / Do you believe what doesn’t last forever don’t mean anything?” Saxe performed in early September. “‘Cause I swear I loved you fully / And I’m sorry not for staying who we thought I’d be / When you think of me, am I just another man who leaves?”

Michaels posted lyrics from a song she was working on the next day: “You’re just another man / And this is just another doorway / Using promises like they’re some kind of twisted foreplay / You keep saying that you’re staying / When we both know that’s not your forte.”

Their “If the World Was Ending” collaboration was a big hit, earning a Song of the Year nomination at the Grammys and charting in the Top 10 in Canada, Scotland and the U.S. The relationship between Saxe and Michaels sparked while working on the song together.