M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie promises more twisty thrills.

On Thursday, the first trailer debuted for “Knock at the Cabin”, starring Dave Bautista in his creepiest role yet.

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” the official description reads. “With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

The trailer gives horror fans a taste of the terrifying tone of the movie, including the creepy scene in which Bautista and his group of home invaders descend on the cabin.

Based on Paul Tremblay’s book The Cabin at the End of the World, the film also stars Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, Rupert Grint and newcomer Kristen Cui.

“Knock at the Cabin” hits theatres Feb. 3, 2023.