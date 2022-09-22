Gayle King has voiced her opinion on a possible Royal Family reconciliation.

The “CBS Mornings” anchor knows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through her best friend Oprah Winfrey.

She was asked about the drama surrounding the couple and the royals during an interview on “Extra” while they were covering the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

King insisted, “There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right.

“We shall see. Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen—now are they going to be drawn closer together? Or are they going to be drawn apart?

“I have no idea. I have no inside information on that.”

King added, “But I will tell you this, it was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

Harry and Meghan were seen reuniting with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on multiple occasions following the Queen’s death on September 8.

William made a couple of kind gestures to his brother during the numerous ceremonial events, including inviting him and Meghan to sit with them at the funeral.

During her interview, King revealed how the Queen had planned her entire funeral and didn’t want it to be “long” and “boring.”

The broadcast journalist said, “She wanted it to be a celebration, and in many ways it was certainly that.”