Ime Udoka, the fiance of actress Nia Long, could reportedly face a one-year suspension from the NBA.

Boston Celtics head coach Udoka is accused of having an “intimate and consensual relationship with a female member” of the Celtics’ team staff, according to The Athletic. A report from ESPN adds that Udoka could be suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

The alleged relationship is a violation of the Celtics’ code of conduct. Udoka — who formerly played for the Nigeria national team and NBA franchises including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurts — was hired as the Celtics’ head coach last year.

Long (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”) and Udoka have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2015. They share one child together: 10-year-old son Kenz.

Long and Udoka have yet to publicly comment on the reports.