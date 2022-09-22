Wynonna Judd is opening up about the grief of losing her mother.

Judd, 58, lost her mom Naomi, 76, to suicide in April. Judd was very close with her mom and muses on the intersection between life and death in a new interview.

“I’ll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously,” Judd tells People in an upcoming interview. “I feel joy and sorrow. I’m walking in paradox. I’m literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy. I feel pain. I feel light. I feel dark.

“How am I coping? It depends on the [situation]. I’m on the phone talking and all of a sudden I’ll just begin to weep. Then 10 minutes later, I’m making a dinner and I’m talking to my husband about our date night. Then my granddaughter comes and I cry some more. I cry a lot. That’s okay… It doesn’t mean it’s a sign of weakness.”

Judd kicks off The Judds: The Final Tour on Sept. 30. The shows intended to be the long-awaited reunion between the mother-daughter duo but Judd will strike out solo.

“This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don’t know that I am ready to do what I’m about to do, but I think it’s going to heal me,” Judd says. “I’m teaching what I want to learn, which is how to have peace and joy in a really negative [space]. I want people to know that they’re loved. I want people to know that there is hope.”

