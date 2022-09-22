Emily is facing the decision of her life.
On Thursday, Netflix debuted new first-look images from the upcoming third season of “Emily in Paris”, starring a very chic looking Lily Collins.
“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” the official description reads.
“Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”
Netflix will also be sharing more news about season 3 of the popular series at their Tudum fan event, streaming on YouTube on Sept. 24.
The show is created by Darren Star, and also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount.
“Emily in Paris” season 3 premieres later this year, and has also been renewed for a fourth season.