Emily is facing the decision of her life.

Hot on the heels of debuting new first-look images from the upcoming third season of “Emily in Paris”, Netflix followed up by unveiling a new teaser.

In the brief clip, which made its debut during Saturday’s Tudum event, Emily (Lily Collins) is looking particularly chic.

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” the official description reads.

“Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Netflix will also be sharing more news about season 3 of the popular series at their Tudum fan event, streaming on YouTube on Sept. 24.

The show is created by Darren Star, and also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount.

Along with the new teaser, Netflix has also revealed the debut date for the third season, with the new season of “Emily in Paris” set to premiere Dec. 21.