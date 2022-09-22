Pamela Anderson is heading back home.

The actress is starring in her own HGTV show where she renovates her grandma’s legacy property on Vancouver Island.

“Pamela’s Garden of Eden” will follow the actress as she tackles different aspects of the six-acre waterfront property to modernize, with a focus on the three main areas: The Roadhouse, The Boathouse and The Cabin.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson ‘Taking My Power Back’ With Broadway Debut

Anderson won’t be alone in the endeavour as she’s assembled a crack team consisting of contractors, an architect, a designer, and input from her parents and son.

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Odette Sugerman Photography / HGTV Canada

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Odette Sugerman Photography / HGTV Canada

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Odette Sugerman Photography / HGTV Canada

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Odette Sugerman Photography / HGTV Canada

The first episode, titled “I Love Laundry!”, will see the team take on the unfinished Roadhouse basement which they hope to transform into a laundry area, pantry and mudroom.

The 55-year-old has recently returned to the spotlight after being the focus of two media projects in the last few years.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Says It’s Time To Share Her ‘Empowering Story’ With The World

Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” series focused on a fictionalized version of her romance with Tommy Lee which was created without any insight from her, while Netflix announced a new documentary that will feature Anderson’s personal account of her life with never before seen footage.

“Pamela’s Garden of Eden” is set to premiere Nov. 10 on HGTV Canada.