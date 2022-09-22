Bryce Dallas Howard has had an important figure in her corner in the form of “Jurassic World Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow.

Howard revealed that she was asked to lose weight for her role as Claire Dearing in the big-budget action movie. The actress shared that it was the director of “Jurassic World Dominion” that shielded her from those requests.

READ MORE: Bryce Dallas Howard Gave ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Crew Haircuts During Filming

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this… [I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard told Metro.

“On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me,” she continued. “Because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’”

Trevorrow argued against painting unrealistic body standards in the movie.

“[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,’” Howard said. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.

READ MORE: Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt On ‘Jurassic World’ Series

“I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

“Jurassic World Dominion” starred Howard alongside Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. It grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and is the the final film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy.