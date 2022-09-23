Shania Twain is back with a brand new single.

The Canadian hitmaker just dropped her latest track, “Waking Up Dreaming”; her first song since 2017.

Twain dons an array of different wigs and colourful ensembles in the fun music video accompanying the track’s release.

The single serves as the musician’s first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Twain, who is the best-selling female artist in country music history, says of the release and new partnership, “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honoured and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter.

“In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly,” she adds.

Twain released her last album Now five years ago. Her new release comes after she opened up about her divorce, her career, and more in her tell-all new documentary “Not Just A Girl”, which is now streaming on Netflix.