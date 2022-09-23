The Weeknd returned to his hometown of Toronto for an epic show at the Rogers Centre Thursday night.

The Canadian hitmaker was forced to cancel his “After Hours til Dawn” Toronto tour date back in July due to the nationwide Rogers network outage.

He thrilled fans as he took the stage for the first of two shows, belting out an array of hits including “Can’t Feel My Face”, ”I Feel It Coming”, “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights”.

The Weeknd, who was born in Scarborough, reminisced about the early days of his career during the gig.

He recalled, “My first show in Toronto — my first show ever — was [the] Mod Club [in] 2011.

“Now we’re doing the SkyDome back-to-back,” the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, added.

From MOD Club to Skydome, @theweeknd reminisces about his first Toronto concert that was sold out, now he has back to back concerts at the largest stadium in the city. And no, he did not bring Drake out for ‘Crew Love’. 🎥: @KrisReports #TheWeeknd #AfterHours #Toronto pic.twitter.com/nsIUSuE7gT — blogTO (@blogTO) September 23, 2022

@theweeknd AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TORONTO SHOW WAS FUCKING AMAZING THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/YBAMXiT1kA — ry (@ryyaaann_) September 23, 2022

What an amazing show😭😭 I loved every second of it, I love you baby @theweeknd 🫶🏼 Toronto loves you!!!! pic.twitter.com/qaK4xlqvsM — Maria🤍X0 (@triplibraqueen) September 23, 2022

“Toronto I love you, ILY so much. We’re gonna do this until I die, ILY, my HOMETOWN. I know you always got my back, so I got yours. I’m gonna dedicate this next song to you.” sings Die for you @theweeknd thank you for an incredible night! pic.twitter.com/FnFZVXD8e1 — rahul jindal (@rahu1jindal) September 23, 2022

The Rogers outage was just one of many setbacks Tesfaye’s tour has faced.

His opening act Doja Cat was previously forced to pull out of the shows to have tonsil surgery, before a large fire erupted outside his Las Vegas show.

Tesfaye then lost his voice in the middle of his Los Angeles concert and had to cut the show short earlier this month. See more in the clip below.