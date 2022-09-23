Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The upcoming “Wicked” film adaptation has found its Fiyero.

Director Jon M. Chu confirmed Jonathan Bailey was set to play the character on Thursday, posting in response to a Variety article: “He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….

“I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked,” he added, quoting Fiyero’s song “Dancing Through Life”.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Embrace In ‘Wicked’ Behind-The-Scenes Footage

He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked https://t.co/meT51cGqDe — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) September 21, 2022

Stars of the movie Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are playing Glinda and Elphaba, were quick to respond to the exciting news.

Grande gushed on her Instagram Story, “Oh what a celebration we’ll have today,” quoting one of her lines in the song “Thank Goodness”.

“we are so excited for you to join us over here in Oz @jaybayleaf,” the singer added, according to Just Jared.

READ MORE: Maren Morris ‘In Tears’ Over Callback For ‘Wicked’ After Submitting Self-Tape Audition

Bailey said while sharing multiple articles, “Shiz got real.”

He also posted:

Erivo shared, with Bailey re-posting it:

Chu previously announced that “Wicked” would actually be split into two parts for release in 2024 and 2025.