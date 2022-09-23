Queen Elizabeth II‘s corgis are likely missing their owner. Dr. Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist who previously worked with the late monarch’s dogs, tells ET that her corgis, Sandy and Muick, were likely aware of her death, as “dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners.”

“I’m sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her,” Mugford tells ET, before adding that he does “doubt there will be serious changes in the grief, because they were so used to being cared for by other members of the household and, of course, by Prince Andrew, who was present at the death and is taking over their care now.”

The late monarch was long known for her love of dogs, and it’s something, Mugford believes, that likely brought her joy as her health declined.

“It was so lovely that, in her last couple of years, she had two little corgis and and other dogs around her,” he says, “because there’s no doubt that any of us, at any stage in our life, but particularly when our life feels like it’s declining and stressful… to be able to reach and stroke and be loved by an uncritical admirer, which is a dog, is a great comfort.”

The canines were likewise loyal to her, even lining up outside as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin made its final procession earlier this month. The image was “a touching” one, Mugford says.

well if you weren't crying before, i bet you sure are now!!! the queen's corgis waiting for her in windsor ❤️😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/4qFgdVsRCM — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) September 19, 2022