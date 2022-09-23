Kris Jenner is so rich, she can’t remember all her properties.

In the season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians”, the matriarch meets up with daughter Khloé Kardashian at her condo in Beverly Hills.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Pokes Fun At Daughter Kylie For Not ‘Officially’ Changing Her Son Wolf’s Name Yet

“I forgot you even had this place,” Kardashian remarks upon arriving.

Jenner responds that she actually “forgot” about it herself.

“I can’t wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere,” her daughter laughs. “Just like, ‘Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills? I forgot about that.'”

In a confessional, Jenner explains why she was able to have a condominium she forgot existed.

“Here’s the thing. I have a condo and my mom has one, and my cousin has one, and we all live nearby,” she says. “I kinda forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Iconic Item North West Is Getting In Kris Jenner’s Will

In the scene, the pair begin going through the fridge, discovering old items like balsamic vinegar, frozen foods and several bottles of champagne.

“I’ve never seen so much champagne, why is this all here?” Kardashian asks.

“In case of an emergency,” Jenner jokes.

She also explains that she mostly uses the condo as a place to wrap gifts for Christmas, referring to it as “Santa’s workshop,” but admitting she never actually went there often.