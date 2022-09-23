Zach Shallcross stops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Friday for his first on-camera interview since being announced as the season 27 star of “The Bachelor”.

During his appearance, Hudson questions Shallcross on his ex Recchia’s remarks about him not being ready for commitment as the pair got to know one another on “The Bachelorette”.

However, Recchia is actually only a few months older than him.

Hudson laughs, “Make it make sense, Jennifer wanna know!”

Shallcross quips when asked what he has to say back to Recchia, “I was 25 at that time when we had that conversation, so what I have to say is I’m 26 now,” with a cheeky smile.

Zach Shallcross, Jennifer Hudson. — Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson also asks him an array of rapid fire questions.

The reality TV star reveals who his celebrity crush is, the weirdest food combo he enjoys, what his karaoke song is, and more.