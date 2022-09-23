Gwyneth Paltrow is about to hit a big milestone in her life.

On Monday, the actress shared a post on the Goop website reflecting on her upcoming 50th birthday on Sept. 27.

She also shared an Instagram photo of herself leaping into the air, wearing a bikini.

“I remember my mother’s 50th birthday very clearly. I suppose it was the first ‘big’ birthday I was able to celebrate with her as an adult,” Paltrow wrote. “It was upstairs at Michael’s, an early LA food-scene star, a place both my parents loved. The dining room was filled with friends around round tables. The dinner was delicious, the good wine flowed. Everyone was asked to contribute a poem instead of a typical gift. I remember uproarious laughter, happy tears. I remember my mother full of life and joy at the convergence of the love on display, the deliciousness, and wonderful/heartfelt/brilliant/messy poems.”

She then described her memories of her father’s 50th birthday, recalling that it was a “different tenor altogether,” remarking, “Perhaps on some level he knew it would be his last decade.”

Paltrow added, “I am struck by how, for both of my parents, 50 seemed like a reckoning. For my mother, it was a culmination of the wonderous, the highs, the loves, the art. For my father, a culmination of sorrows.”

Talking about her own 50th birthday, she wrote, “As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed. I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise—promise of the fall, of something ebbing—as I was 30 years ago. I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.”

She also shared what she has learned over the years about accepting the regrets and mistakes of life while powering forward.

“That balancing the scales of acceptance and accountability is also an art,” Paltrow said. “And that I really won’t know what it was like to turn 50 until much later, when I can reflect back from a higher perch, perhaps at one of their 50ths, hearts full and broken simultaneously (as that is life).”