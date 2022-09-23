John Legend is sitting down with Willie Geist for “Sunday Today”, and the singer-songwriter gets candid about preparing to welcome his third child with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Two years ago, Legend and Teigen opened up about suffering the painful loss of a stillbirth, something from which the couple is still recovering.

“We’re ready for a new baby in our lives,” Legend tells Geist in a clip from the upcoming interview.

“It’s always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you’ve lost one before,” Legend added. “But we really feel excited. Our kids are excited too.”

As Legend explained, the time is right for the couple to expand their family.

“It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we’ve faced and I think we’ve both grown so much,” he said.

The full interview can be seen on the Sunday, Sept. 25 edition of “Sunday Today”.