Could Taylor Swift be the next Super Bowl Halftime Show performer?

Her fans certainly seem to think so, after the NFL made a curiously timed announcement late Thursday night.

The rumours began bubbling up when the league shared the news that after a partnership with Pepsi in recent years, Apple Music is stepping in to be the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show sponsor.

Swifties, though, were more interested in the fact that the announcement came just after midnight on Thursday, which is unusual for the NFL — while Swift’s upcoming album just happens to be titled Midnights.

However, there have been conflicting reports about Swift taking to the stage for Super Bowl LVII. People, for example, confirms that Swift “is not scheduled” to perform at next year’s halftime show.

Meanwhile, a report from TMZ offers even more detail, and a likely explanation of how the rumours began.

According to TMZ, Swift had been offered the halftime slot, but turned it down. The reason, the outlet reports, is that she wants to complete rerecording new versions of her first six albums, following the masters for those albums being sold to Scooter Braun.

Having already recorded her “Taylor’s Version” iterations of Red and Fearless, if she manages to rerecord the other four — Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation — within the next year, she’d then be open to headlining the 2024 halftime show.

However, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that the only thing that had prevented Swift from performing at the Super Bowl in the past had been her relationship with Coco-Cola, given that Pepsi had been the NFL’s long-time partner for the halftime show; with Apple Music becoming the league’s new partner, fans figured the door had been flung open, and took to Twitter to share their theories.

THE IMPLICATIONS THIS HAS FOR A POTENTIAL TAYLOR SWIFT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW https://t.co/8PPbysxEj5 — avery ❧ (@afterglowgrande) September 23, 2022

Taylor Swift performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has a nice ring to it — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 23, 2022

Thinking about Taylor Swift rocking a throwback Randall jersey at the halftime show this year while the birds are up 23-10 over the Bills — Ian (go birds) Owens (@ian_o_17) September 23, 2022

honestly this NEEDS to happen. she’s dominated the industry for literal decades at this point. everyone knows her lyrics (whether they like her or not). she’s the most prominent lyricist of the century.https://t.co/f71ySFt4sl — joshua (@TSlifestyle13) September 23, 2022

Did the NFL just drop a Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime hint? https://t.co/HNezPVkIup — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) September 23, 2022

Tweeting this at midnight….like Taylor Swift’s new album title??? If we get TS at the halftime show, I will lose. My. Mind. https://t.co/sc3sqLWYML — Ashley (@AshleyDerden) September 23, 2022

That’s 100% a Taylor Swift superbowl halftime show hint. Posted at midnight. In the Midnights font. SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY.

#TaylorSwift #tsmidnights https://t.co/9QlTw5WZtQ — Tiffany Janell Ray (@tiff_janell) September 23, 2022

Swift’s album Midnights is set to be released Oct. 21. The Super Bowl will air live on Feb. 12, 2023.