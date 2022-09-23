Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Could Taylor Swift be the next Super Bowl Halftime Show performer?

Her fans certainly seem to think so, after the NFL made a curiously timed announcement late Thursday night.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is ‘Moved Beyond Words’ After Receiving Songwriter-Artist Of The Decade Award

The league shared the news that after a partnership with Pepsi in recent years, Apple Music is stepping in to be the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show sponsor.

Swifties, though, were more interested in the fact that the announcement came just after midnight on Thursday, which is unusual for the league—while Swift’s upcoming album just happens to be titled Midnights.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Reveals First New Album Track Title In ‘Midnights Mayhem’ TikTok Series

Fans have also speculated that Swift had previously been prevented from performing at the Super Bowl due to her relationship with Coco-Cola, so long as Pepsi was the NFL’s partner.

THE IMPLICATIONS THIS HAS FOR A POTENTIAL TAYLOR SWIFT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW https://t.co/8PPbysxEj5 — avery ❧ (@afterglowgrande) September 23, 2022

Taylor Swift performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has a nice ring to it — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 23, 2022

Thinking about Taylor Swift rocking a throwback Randall jersey at the halftime show this year while the birds are up 23-10 over the Bills — Ian (go birds) Owens (@ian_o_17) September 23, 2022

honestly this NEEDS to happen. she’s dominated the industry for literal decades at this point. everyone knows her lyrics (whether they like her or not). she’s the most prominent lyricist of the century.https://t.co/f71ySFt4sl — joshua (@TSlifestyle13) September 23, 2022

Did the NFL just drop a Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime hint? https://t.co/HNezPVkIup — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) September 23, 2022

Tweeting this at midnight….like Taylor Swift’s new album title??? If we get TS at the halftime show, I will lose. My. Mind. https://t.co/sc3sqLWYML — Ashley (@AshleyDerden) September 23, 2022

That’s 100% a Taylor Swift superbowl halftime show hint. Posted at midnight. In the Midnights font. SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY.

#TaylorSwift #tsmidnights https://t.co/9QlTw5WZtQ — Tiffany Janell Ray (@tiff_janell) September 23, 2022

Swift’s album Midnights is set to be released Oct. 21. The Super Bowl will air live on Feb. 12, 2023.