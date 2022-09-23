Could Taylor Swift be the next Super Bowl Halftime Show performer?

Her fans certainly seem to think so, after the NFL made a curiously timed announcement late Thursday night.

The league shared the news that after a partnership with Pepsi in recent years, Apple Music is stepping in to be the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show sponsor.

Swifties, though, were more interested in the fact that the announcement came just after midnight on Thursday, which is unusual for the league—while Swift’s upcoming album just happens to be titled Midnights.

Fans have also speculated that Swift had previously been prevented from performing at the Super Bowl due to her relationship with Coco-Cola, so long as Pepsi was the NFL’s partner.

Swift’s album Midnights is set to be released Oct. 21. The Super Bowl will air live on Feb. 12, 2023.