Prince William and Kate Middleton’s young children understandably had some questions ahead of their grandmother the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Guildhall on Thursday to thank volunteers and staff who worked incredibly hard to make sure the funeral ran as smoothly as possible.

During the outing, Kate was said to have commented on Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, being particularly “beady-eyed” in the days leading up to the funeral.

The royal shared how they’d seen drones flying around the area for security reasons and had been asking their parents about them, Hello! reported.

The family made the move to Windsor from Kensington Palace at the end of the summer, with the kids now attending the prestigious Lambrook School.

Louis didn’t attend Monday’s funeral, but George and Charlotte both walked behind their late grandmother’s coffin at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Kate previously spoke to Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley about how her youngest child was coping during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, U.K.

Hurley recalled what Kate said: “The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral [Castle in Scotland]?’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there,” the Daily Mail reported.

He added that Kate had said that George was “sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.”