Lili Reinhart has responded after her former “Riverdale” co-star Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother.

The incarcerated actor had a guest role in seasons 4 and 5 of the B.C.-shot CW television show as Jeffery Augustine alongside Reinhart’s Betty Cooper.

As news outlets picked up on the fact that Grantham, a former B.C. child star, had appeared in the hit show, Reinhart insisted on Twitter: “We do not claim him, thank you.”

We do not claim him, thank you. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 23, 2022

Grantham will not be eligible to apply for parole until he has served 14 years. He was also handed a lifetime firearm prohibition.

In his sentencing hearing back in June, it was revealed Grantham had plans to drive to Ottawa and kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he shot his mother dead in her Squamish home on April 1, 2020.