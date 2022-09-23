Click to share this via email

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in "Spirited".

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer are bringing some holiday cheer this year with their new festive flick, “Spirited”.

Reynolds has been teasing the flick for a while now, but a premiere date has finally been revealed.

The movie will debut in theatres on November 11, before launching globally on Apple TV+ on November 18.

For some reason, these are called iPosters. Spirited on @AppleTV November 18. pic.twitter.com/1GLMK9YiVX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2022

The film is being teased as “a musical version of Charles Dickens’ story of a miserly misanthrope who’s taken on a magical journey.”

Credit: Apple TV+

It also stars Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Reynolds got fans excited about the flick on Christmas Day last year, sharing a first look with a hilarious “iPhoto Album” clip.