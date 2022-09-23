The Kardashians -- "I have something to tell you…" - Episode 201

The second season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” launched on Thursday, and featured Khloe Kardashian hinting at some of the names she was considering for her new infant son.

The baby — her second — was born via surrogate, and arrived shortly after she and the child’s father, Tristan Thompson, split up in the midst of the cheating scandal that erupted when a paternity test revealed he was the father of another woman’s newborn baby.

During the premiere, reported People, the Good American founder was circling some baby names for her son.

“It’s going to start with a T,” she teased. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, also offered a suggestion.

“We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three,” she joked, referencing Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker.

During the episode, Kardashian also addressed welcoming her new baby under such painful circumstances.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” she admitted in a confessional. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

She continued, “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out,” she added. “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

“As the Kardashians return for season 2, Khloé reveals shocking news that will change the family forever,” reads the synopsis of the second season premiere.

The new season of “The Kardashians” kicked off Thursday, Sept. 22.