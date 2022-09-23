The Black Academy is honouring the best in Black Canadian talent.

On Friday, the organization announced that Andre De Grasse, Kayla Grey and Fabienne Colas will be honoured at the inaugural celebration of The Legacy Awards.

READ MORE: The Black Academy To Launch Awards Show Celebrating Black Canadian Talent

Co-founders Shamier Anderson and Stephan James shared the news, alongside Insight Productions and the CBC, also announcing that Randell Adjei, Fefe Dobson, Melanie Fiona, Shantel May and Alicia Mighty are all set to perform at the gala.

De Grasse, who is Canada’s most decorated male Olympian, winning six medals in sprint events, will be honoured with Athlete of the Year.

TSN sportscaster Grey will receive the Jamil French Award, recognizing her status as one of Canada’s rising stars.

Colas, an actress, director and producer, will receive The Visionnaire Award, recognizing her tireless work lifting up and showcasing Black storytellers in Canada.

“Andre, Kayla, and Fabienne are leaders in their respective fields and in our community,” said Stephan James, co-founder of The Black Academy. “My brother and I are thrilled that The Legacy Awards are recognizing their amazing accomplishments, their dedication to their work, and their passion for the community. Between them, the performers, presenters, and our guests, there will be a staggering amount of Black talent all in one room. Sunday night is going to be dope.”

READ MORE: Toronto Actor-Brothers Stephan James And Shamier Anderson Launch The Black Academy

“The inaugural Legacy Awards will see the culmination of a big dream Stephan and I had years ago and the hard work of the incredible teams at Insight Productions, CBC, and The Black Academy,” said Shamier Anderson, co-founder of The Black Academy. “We’re so pumped that our community is coming together for an unprecedented night to celebrate Black Canadian talent. But for us, this is not just a moment; The Black Academy is working year-round to honour and empower Black Canadians and to ensure younger generations are inspired by all the incredible Black talent this country has to offer.”

Also performing or presenting at the awards will be Jordan Alexander, Amanda Brugel, Tyrone, Jully Black, Deborah Cox, Keysha Freshh, Izzy-S, Kardinal Offishall, SATE, Savannah Ré, DJ 4KORNERS comedian/actor King Bach, the Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean, and media personalities Arisa Cox, Brandon Gonez, Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Amanda Parris and Odario Williams.

The Legacy Awards will air Sept. 25 on CBC.