“High School Musical” fans are in for a treat in the upcoming season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.

Disney announced that six of the original cast members from the movie franchise will be making appearances in season 4.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will be joining the cast in the new season, along with recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Photo: Disney/Fred Hayes

The official synopsis for the next season reads:

“After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year.’ But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited ‘High School Musical 4: The Reunion’ movie on location at their beloved high school. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their ‘High School Musical’ roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.”

This isn’t the first time a star from the original films has appeared in the spinoff series.

Bleu made his “HSMTMTS” debut in season 3 where he played an exaggerated version of himself who dropped by as a celebrity guest during the school’s production of “Frozen”.

Speaking on the experience at the time, he said it felt like a homecoming returning to the franchise.

“I really went on an emotional roller coaster,” he recalled to People. “When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me. It hit me like a ton of bricks where I’m seeing the impact that the original movies had.”

Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is now available for streaming on Disney+.