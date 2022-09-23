New details about the highly anticipated TV series “Wednesday” have been revealed.

On Friday, Netflix announced that the upcoming comedy-horror, based on the character Wednesday Addams of “The Addams Family”, will premiere on the streamer on November 23.

Netflix also unveiled a new poster for the show, seen below.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday” — Photo: Netflix

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl,” Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, said in a statement. “That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”