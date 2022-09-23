Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are pausing their divorce proceedings.

A source tells People that the couple have decided not to end their 25-year marriage, following Flavin launching divorce proceedings last month.

The 76-year-old “Rocky” star married Flavin, 54, in 1997; they share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26.

According to Page Six, a rep for the couple confirms that they decided to call off the divorce and reconcile.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the rep told the outlet.

“They are both extremely happy,” the rep added.

Page Six also reported that an order of abatement was filed this week, which effectively places the divorce proceedings on hold.

The announcement follows a somewhat cryptic social media post from Stallone a few days earlier, featuring a photo of the couple holding hands, along with the caption, “Wonderful….”

According to the rep, that Instagram post did indeed mean what many had assumed, confirming that it represented Stallone “in his own way alluding to what was coming.”

Previously, Flavin told People, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Stallone also issued a statement at the time, adding, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”