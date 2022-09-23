Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have called it quits.

Their breakup comes six months after the dramatic finale of “The Bachelor” season 26, where the former football player, 28, and the videographer, 29, first met.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” the two wrote in a joint statement, shared to Instagram on Friday. “We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand.

“But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain. We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple. We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves,” they explained.

“This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing,” the pair added. “Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other. Thank you to all of you that supported our relationship. It means so much more than you will ever know.”

Last month, Echard and Evans announced their decision to move to separate states after the couple lived together in Virginia Beach- Evans’ hometown.