“The White Lotus” is coming back this fall.

Deadline reports the seven-episode series is aiming for an end of October release date.

The Emmy award-winning show is heading off to Italy for the second season as it follows the guests and employees of a Sicilian resort.

New cast members F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall star in season 2, as well as season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge.

The HBO series swept the Emmy awards season with 20 nominations, taking home 10 awards in categories like Outstanding Writing and Directing, as well as a win for Coolidge with Outstanding Supporting Actress.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m full, I’m full!” she said of winning her first Emmy.

Season 2 of “The White Lotus” premieres on HBO on Oct. 30.