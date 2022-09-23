Olivia Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling” is here!

The director of the thriller, which hit theatres on Friday, also stars in the film and is celebrating its release with a fun behind-the-scenes photo.

Wilde took to Instagram to mark the release date with a photograph of herself smiling next to her co-stars- Harry Styles and Florence Pugh- and screenwriter Katie Silberman as they enjoy a coffee break on set.

“Don’t Worry Darling is officially open,” Wilde captioned the post. “Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

“I’m so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen,” she continued. “We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it.”

The snapshot comes just a few days after Wilde complimented Pugh’s talent in the film, calling her a “sensational” actress while appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.