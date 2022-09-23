Adam Devine and Adam Levine may share similar names but the actor is clarifying that he is not the Maroon 5 singer.

The “Pitch Perfect” star hilariously approached the situation with an Instagram post featuring his wife Chloe Bridges.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” Devine captioned a photo of the couple. “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” he wrote, jabbing Levine for recent allegations that he cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

READ MORE: Sunny Hostin Defends Adam Levine On ‘The View’: ‘He Made A Mistake’

“We are however naming our future baby Sumner,” Devine added, referencing Instagram model Sumner Stroh’s claims that Levine pursued a relationship with her and even tried to name his unborn baby after her.

Since Stroh went public with the allegations, Levine has denied the affair but he did admit that he “crossed the line” during a “regrettable period” in his life.

READ MORE: Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Are ‘Trying to Move Forward As A Couple’ After Cheating Scandal, Source Says

Devine previously poked fun at people confusing him for Levine. In 2019, the actor appeared on an episode of “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”, joking that: “every time, I do a stand-up show, there’s definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, ‘Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'”

Devine follows a number of celebrities who’ve publicly reacted to Levine’s alleged cheating scandal.