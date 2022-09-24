Mending the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry was something the Queen had hoped to see happen before she died.

That’s the claim from royal historian Robert Hardman, who tells People that the late monarch never lost hope that the Duke of Sussex could repair his relationships with his father, King Charles III, and brother Prince William.

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her,” said Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, of the special bond between Harry and his grandmother.

READ MORE: Royal Expert Claims Prince William ‘Can’t Forgive’ Prince Harry For His Behaviour: ‘Thank Goodness He’s Got Kate By His Side’

“I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California,” Hardman added, “and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

Hardman’s words echo those of a source close to King Charles, who previously told People, “You’d think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially. Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process.”

According to the insider, that would likely have been the Queen’s dying wish. “She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn’t hold grudges,” the source added. “Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy.”