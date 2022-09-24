Click to share this via email

Three of Canada’s most talented tunesmiths will be joining the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in a special event on Saturday, Sept. 24.

As Canadian Press reports, Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the organization during a special ceremony taking place at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Also being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be Jim Vallance — Adams’ frequent collaborator, who’s also written songs for the likes of Anne Murray and Joan Jett — and Daniel Lavoie, who’s written hits for Celine Dion and Roch Voisine.

The star-studded ceremony will feature a who’s who of Canadian music artists honouring the inductees in song, with Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez and Serena Ryder singing Morissette’s hits, while Adams’ songs will be performed by Corey Hart and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake.

Previously, it was announced that Morissette will be inducted by Olivia Rodrigo, a self-professed super-fan of the “You Oughta Know” singer.

Quebec singer Marie-Mai is host of this year’s event, which marks the first Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame live event since 2017.