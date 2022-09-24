Click to share this via email

Robin Wright is calling it quits with husband Clément Giraudet.

TMZ has obtained court papers indicating that the “House of Cards” star has filed to end the couple’s four-year marriage.

According to TMZ, the reason for the split is “irreconcilable differences,” with Wright listing the date of their separation as July 31.

“Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” notes the divorce filing, which also states that neither Wright nor Giraudet, an executive with Saint Laurent, is requesting spousal support.

The couple met in 2017 and secretly wed in France the following year.

This is the third marriage for the “Princess Bride” star, who was briefly married to actor Dane Witherspoon from 1986 until 1988, and then married Sean Penn in 1996, divorcing in 2010.

Wright and Giraudet have no children together; she and Penn share daughter daughter Dylan Frances and son Hopper Jack.