New music from the Jonas Brothers may be coming sooner than fans think.

On Friday, the music trio shared an update on their Instagram page with a photo of them in a studio alongside the caption, “Making the new album.”

Fans immediately reacted to the exciting news but it was Joe Jonas’ comment that caused a frenzy.

“You mean finished the album,” the bandmate and middle brother wrote in the comments section.

Fans can hardly wait with most of them commenting “best news ever” and “been waiting for this one”. However, some fans don’t know who to trust — the JoBros’ post or Joe’s comment — as many shared that they’ll “Believe it when I see/hear it!”

The new music will be the Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio album, following 2019’s Happiness Begins.

Since then, the group released the single “Who’s in Your Head” in September of 2021 and in June, the brothers wrapped their 2022 Las Vegas residency. However fans can see them return to Vegas in November for three additional shows before the end of the year.

For two years the Jonas brothers have been teasing new music, which Joe said will be “a whole new era,” in a recent interview with Pop Sugar. In July, the brothers revealed that the upcoming album has been underway for awhile. During their appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Nick Jonas shared that the band’s new music is his “favourite stuff we’ve ever done.”