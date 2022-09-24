“Don’t Worry Darling” opened theatrically on Friday, Sept. 23, but the film has been overshadowed by widespread reports of behind-the-scenes friction between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde during production.

On Friday, Vulture reported the claims on an anonymous “insider” who had spent “significant time” on the set of the movie, who alleged that the relationship between Wilde and Pugh deteriorated to the point that they engaged in a “screaming match” on the set.

According to the source, the”blowout argument” took place in January 2021, and was sparked by Pugh becoming fed up with Wilde’s “frequent, unexplained absences,” stating that she and star Harry Styles — who began dating during filming — “would just disappear” from the set.

However, 40 members of the film’s crew have banded together to issue a statement to insist that rumours of drama between Wilde and Pugh “are completely false.”

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” reads the statement, which was given to People.

“Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are completely false,” the statement continued.

Describing Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production,” the crew members declared that she “ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved.”

In addition, the statement categorically shut down the claims made in Vulture‘s report.

“There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast,” the statement added. “We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader. We’re also thrilled that the movie is in theatres this weekend. We can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Miri Yoon, a producer for “Don’t Worry Darling”, also told People, “Rumours of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is in theatres now.