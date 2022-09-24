Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seem to be putting to rest any rumours about their on-the-rocks romance.

The couple were spotted having dinner together on Friday night. In a photo obtained by TMZ, Styles and Wilde are seen dining alone at a Mexican restaurant called Truck in Bedford, New York.

For their casual date night, the “As It Was” singer repped an Adidas tracksuit while the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and actress wore a simple white T-shirt.

Earlier this month, breakup rumours started circling after the pair barely interacted at the Venice Film Festival. But lately, Styles and Wilde have been spending time together in New York.

On Wednesday, during the music superstar’s concert at Madison Square Garden, Wilde cheered on her beau as she danced the night away in the front row.