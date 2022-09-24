Post Malone cancelled his Saturday evening concert in Boston due to a health scare.

Right before the rapper was scheduled to take the stage at TD Garden, he took to social media instead to break the unfortunate news. Malone explained that earlier today, around 4 p.m. — when he usually wakes up on tour — he heard “cracking sounds on the right side of [his] body.”

The “I Like You” rapper noted that he’s “having a very difficult time breathing” and that he feels a “stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight,” he said in a statement shared to his Twitter account. Malone proceeded to apologize to his Boston fans and promised that “everyone’s tickets will be valid for the reschedule[d]” show that he and his team are currently planning.

“I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you… see you soon,” he concluded.

The pain that Malone cited in his statement is likely a result from his onstage tumble last weekend, in which the rapper reportedly suffered a few bruised ribs.