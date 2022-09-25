John Cena knows how to treat his fans, and now he holds a world record that proves it.

According to a press release from Guinness World Records, the WWE champ-turned-actor now holds the world record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which offers children aged 2-18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness the chance to make a special request that is fulfilled by the organization.

Cena, notes Guinness World Records, has made the wishes of 650 children come true.

Cena first collaborated with Make-A-Wish in 2002, and in 2012 had the honour of becoming the foundation’s 1,000th wish.

In fact, he’s become the foundation’s most requested celebrity for wishes; in the 42 years since the foundation began, notes Guinness, no other single person has granted more than 200 wishes.

“I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever,” Cena told The Hollywood Reporter of his extensive work with the foundation. “I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all.”

Back in 2015, when he marked granting his 500th wish for the foundation, Cena explained his commitment to Make-A-Wish.

“If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing,” he told Associated Press at the time.

“I just drop everything,” Cena added. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”